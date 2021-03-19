Suu Kyi’s party spokesperson detained

NAY PYI TAW, March 19: The main spokesperson for Myanmar’s former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League of Democracy (NLD) has been detained, a party member said on Friday.

The spokesperson, Kyi Toe, and at least one other party member are now in custody, dpa news agency quoted party member Phyo Zayar Thaw as saying.

Kyi Toe has been the NLD member most often in contact with the media since the February 1 coup and the most responsible for sharing the party’s comments in recent weeks.

The other detainee is reportedly a youth member of the NLD.

Friday’s development came a day after new allegations were levelled against Suu Kyi.

In a TV broadcast, U Maung Weik, a business owner, was seen explaining how he handed over envelopes full of cash to Suu Kyi or her associates starting in 2017.

In all, Weik said he had handed over a total of $550,000 during four separate incidents.

A news reader said the businessman has been found guilty of bribery and that the country’s anti-corruption commission is investigating.

After Suu Kyi was dislodged by the February 1 coup, the military has piled on charges against her, from illegally importing walkie-talkies to sowing disorder by inducing others to commit offences against the state to mishandling the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The coup was staged as the military alleged massive voting fraud in the 2020 general elections, which gave a majority to the NLD party.

In response to the coup, Myanmar has witnessed continued protests demanding the release of the former de facto leader and other senior officials, as well as restoring the democratically elected government.

While more than 200 protesters have been killed in firings by security forces across Myanmar, mostly in cities like Yangon, Mandalay and Dawei, over 600 other suffered serious injuries, some life threatening or delibitating.