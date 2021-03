TURA, March 19: In a major blow to the Indian National Congress (INC), around 15 executive body members of the BCC under 44-Raksamgre Constituency along with a total of 556 members have reportedly resigned from the party.

The mass resignation took place under the leadership of BCC President, Sanam B Marak and Secretary, Romen A Sangma after the members were disappointed with the allotment of the party ticket for the constituency.