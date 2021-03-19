Notice on MCC to general public

TURA, March 19: The District Election Officer, West Garo Hills, Tura has informed the General Public of West Garo Hills District that with the Model Code of Conduct being in place in the district for the upcoming GHADC polls, any person giving or accepting any gratification in cash or kind during election process, with a view to inducing the person to exercise his electoral right is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or both.

Further, warning that as per Section 171 C of Indian Penal Code, any person who threatens any candidate or elector, or any other person, with injury of any kind, is punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine or both, all citizens have been requested to refrain from taking any bribe and to inform of such cases on mobile number 6033167667 of the 24×7 Complaint Monitoring Cell of the district set up for receiving the complaints.

The notice also informed that carrying cash of Rs. 50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand) and above in any constituency during the electioneering exercise without proper explanation on the source and end use of cash is strictly prohibited.