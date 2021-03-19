Bypass bridge construction complete

SHILLONG, March 18: The construction of the hybrid Bailey bridge on the Shillong Bypass has been finally completed, the Border Roads Organisation said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Another remarkable feat. BRO resurrected an old 230′ bridge in Meghalaya (Shillong Bypass) in a record time frame,” the tweet reads.

When contacted, an official from the National highways Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed that the construction work has been completed but movement of traffic will be allowed only after a week as approaches to the bridge are under construction.

Meanwhile, the Project Director of NHAI appeared before the High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday and submitted through his advocate that the outer time limit for opening the Bailey bridge for regular flow of traffic is March 31, 2021.

Considering the submission, the Court adjourned the matter till April 1 for further consideration.