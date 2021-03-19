Ready to quit post to support farmers: Malik

New Delhi, March 18: Putting his constitutional position at stake, Governor Satya Pal Malik today reiterated his unstinting support to the farmers who have been agitating against the Centre’s farm laws in the national capital for over 100 days now.

“If the government thinks I am harming them then I will step aside. I will speak even if I am not a Governor,” Malik said while talking to the media at the New Meghalaya House here. He suggested that legalising the minimum support price on farm products will make the farmers end the prolonged agitation.

The Governor had earlier expressed his support to the agitating farmers even though ruling BJP has opposed it tooth and nail till date. He also predicted loss of support for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana because of the four-month-old agitation outside Delhi’s borders.

“If this movement continues like this then in the long term, BJP will lose out in western UP, Rajasthan and Haryana,” Malik said.

“Even when a dog dies it is condoled but 250 farmers have died, yet no one expressed condolences,” he said in an interview to a news channel.

Malik claimed that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlier he had met the Union Home Minister.

“The farmers should not be sent back empty-handed. The government should hold talks with them soon,” he remarked. “I cannot bear to see the sorry state of these farmers. BJP leaders are unable to leave their villages as people are assaulting MLAs,” he added.

“Those who want to harm the government; they are the ones who do not want a resolution. My statements will not harm the party – rather it will do the opposite as the farmers will feel that someone is speaking up for them,” he said.

Malik is not unknown to controversies. When he was Governor of Jammu and Kashmir its special status was scrapped in August 2019 and it was split into two Union Territories.

He was transferred to Goa since the post was degraded that of Lt Governor. Last August, he was again shifted to Meghalaya amid differences with the BJP-led government in Goa.

In Meghalaya too the Governor has already made some controversial statements on pertinent issues like the Inner Line Permit.