Dorbar ask govt to ensure zero load-shedding

SHILLONG, March 18: Dorbar Shnong Jaiaw Pyllun (DSJP), comprising five local Dorbar Shnong, has demanded of the state government to ensure that the load-shedding is not reimposed while also calling for stay on the implementation of the smart meters in the state.

The demand was made during the meeting of the executive committee on Thursday.

In a joint statement, DSJP chairman PD Nongrum and secretary S Pariat, maintained that the load-shedding, if imposed again, will have a detrimental effect on people, especially the exam-bound students.

The DSJP also suggested the MeECL to not misutilise the electricity bills collected from the consumers, which amounts to crore of rupees. It also maintained that the implementation of the smart meters be put on hold until the outstanding dues of power companies are cleared.