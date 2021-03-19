MeECL sends bill to woman who lives without electricity

NONGPOH, March 18: An elderly woman from Iongkhuli village in Ri Bhoi was served an electricity bill of Rs 4,487. Getting served electricity bills is normal to many, but what’s the catch here? The elderly woman does not have any electrical connection in her house.

This conundrum, which has come to light, once again bears witness to inefficiency in the MeECL’s billing system.

Kanchan D Sangma, who was baffled after receiving the bill, said she had earlier applied to MeECL for power connection. However, after some weeks, she was, to her surprise, intimated by a staff that the connection in her name was allotted to someone else.

The bill has been made for a period between May 29, 2018, and March 2, 2021.

Kanchan, who lives a solitary life, informed that she uses wood for cooking and kerosene lamps to illuminate her house.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Meghalaya People’s Social Organisation (MPSO), Ri Bhoi, have condemned the howler on the part of MeECL and demanded that the bill be issued to the right person.