Man gets 10 yrs in jail for raping minor

NONGSTOIN, March 18: A court in Nongstoin, on Thursday, convicted an accused, identified as Tyngshaiñ Marngar, for raping a minor and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The accused had committed the crime on February 23, 2016, at his residence in Mawkaton village, West Khasi Hills.

Earlier, the matter was reported to Nongstoin Police Station and a case had been registered under the POSCO Act.