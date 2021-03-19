Drugs seized in WKH; two detained

NONGSTOIN, March 18: The Anti Narcotic Task Force team from West Khasi Hills seized 0.86 grams of contraband suspected to be heroin from a vehicle (ML06A0621) at Nongshillong, West Khasi hills, on Thursday afternoon.

The team also detained two suspected persons, identified as Salseng Bamon and Mankiewbok Sohlangpiaw of Langdait Siejlieh village, Nongstoin, who occupied the vehicle.

The two detainees will be further interrogated to nab others involved in the transport of contraband.