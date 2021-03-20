Amid Cong flak, House passes amended Municipal Bill

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 19: The final day of the budget session of the Assembly witnessed Congress throwing icy blows on the state government with the latter barely fending them off over the new tax-levying amendments to the Meghalaya Municipal Bill. However, the plug was eventually pulled on the bone of contention after the Meghalaya Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote.

Prior to its passage, the Opposition not only accused the state government of hastening towards the passage of the Bill, “which suffers from several glaring defects”, but also demanded that it should be referred to the select committee.

Moving the amendment motion in the floor of the House, Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh, asked the state government if different municipal boards have conferred with all stakeholders about the amendment Bill.

She also questioned if the NGOs and civil society organisations have been consulted on the inclusion of the municipal boards under the urban local bodies. “Time and again, the government is creating this confusion and sending a report to Delhi that Meghalaya has urban local bodies which are managed and operated by the people,” Lyngdoh said.

Nitpicking the snags in the proposed amendments to the Bill, the Congress MLA said, “We would like to know from which market you want to levy tax from? Does the government intend to collect tax from Iewduh? How many taxes we have to pay to different authorities? Ultimately, you will tax the people.”

Reminding the House that the Bill was amended in 2000 and 2011 but for other reasons, a disgruntled Lyngdoh continued with the unabated opprobrium.

“Are you going to amend this Bill to allow collection of taxes on toll gate? Again, we will have problems with the district councils. Have you consulted with the district councils before placing this Bill on the floor of this House,” the Congress MLA said.

She also accused the state government of intending to levy tax on people for making use of drains, latrines and lights.

Lyngdoh rued that despite having to pay ‘water tax’, her tap has no water running. She added that many people are coerced into paying a lot of money to water tankers for the basic amenity.

She also alleged that the government now wants to take grants from Fifteenth Finance Commission Award.

“Even today, we don’t know how much money is Municipal collecting on the pretext of taxes. No one knows where this money is being spent and now we only know that Municipal does not have the money to even repair a small drain or a small pavement,” Lyngdoh said.

“So, Municipal is actually taking tax from the people but not providing facilities as promised in the Municipal Act,” she added.

She also suggested that the government should not hasten to amend this Bill and should be open to suggestions and advices from the Dorbars, Himas and district councils.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator, Mohendro Rapsang, said that the government intends to introduce many new taxes, usage services, fees and fines.

According to him, the tax plan to be imposed on property, sanitation, sewages, public transport, public market (Iewduh and Iew Mawlong) and even municipal crematorium is going to take a toll on the people.

Voicing concern over the taxes of property, he said that such taxes will lead to the increase in house rents, thereby affecting the common people who are housed as tenants.

In his reply, Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, said that this amendment Bill deals strictly on bringing about a reformed system of taxation, which will be more transparent and accountable.

He maintained that if passed, the amended Bill will allow a series of reforms to be implemented in the municipal board.

“We have only fine-tuned this Bill with the sole purpose to uplift our urban centres,” the urban affairs minister said.

After much set-to and after the East Shillong Congress legislator refused to withdraw the amendment motion, the Meghalaya Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was finally passed by a voice vote.