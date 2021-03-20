Meghalaya Nuggets

DC’s help sought in land dispute

SHILLONG, March 19: The Urkaliar Dorbar Shnong, on Friday, submitted a petition to Deputy Commissioner East Khasi Hills Isawanda Laloo requesting her to mediate with the two contesting parties claiming rights over a large open field just by Umkaliar River, to allow it to be used for public functions and sporting activities. A number of schools, sports clubs and faith-based institutions in and around the area are signatories to the petition. Their plea is that the DC should play the role of mediator between a private individual and the Military Engineering Services (MES) which are laying claim to the place, to allow it to be developed into a playground where various sporting activities and other public functions can be held from time to time. Currently, the place has gone to seed and is left to the elements with garbage strewn all over and people gambling all through the day. Samborlang Diengdoh, Secretary of the Dorbar Shnong, said that if the shnong or village is allowed to maintain the open ground then whoever the court decides is in favour of will benefit from the maintenance and beautification of the ground, which will also add value to the venue. Diengdoh, who has been a part of the Operation Clean-up, says that it was the regular cleaning drive there that prompted him to think of putting the place into good use for the larger good of the schools nearby which do not have enough space for their annual sports functions etc. The DC has agreed to look into the matter.

Army recruitment rally

SHILLONG, March 19: The Army will conduct a recruitment rally for eligible candidates from Meghalaya between April 7 and 16 at 58 Gorkha Training Centre, Happy Valley, Shillong. According to a statement, online registration for the recruitment rally will end on March 28 while admit cards will be sent on registered e-mails between March 29 and April 1. For query, candidates have been advised to visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in or contact the concerned Deputy Commissioner’s office or the Army Recruiting Office Headquarter, at 2506581.