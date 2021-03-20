Being a chaiwala, I can understand the pain of tea workers: Modi

GUWAHATI, March 20: Hitting the campaign trail in poll-bound Assam today for the third time since the election dates were declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP leader and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opponent Congress of forging poll alliance with a party (AIUDF) that has a blueprint and an agenda to destroy culture and traditions of indigenous Assamese people.

Addressing an election rally at Janmukh field in Tinsukia of Upper Assam, Modi said Congress has gone far away from the heart of people of Assam because of their myopic election strategy.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of exploiting the tea workers in Assam only for votes in elections and doing nothing concrete for their welfare over the years.

“Being a chaiwala myself, I can understand the pain and agony of tea workers. This is there reaso why the BJP government in the Centre has announced a Rs 1000 crore package for welfare of tea workers.

It may be mentioned that both BJP and the Congress have been trying to woo lakhs of voters among tea workers in Assam. While Congress has promised to raise the tea workers’ daily wage to Rs 351, the BJP government in Assam has already revised the rate of tea wage by Rs 50 per day with a promise for further hike once the bi-partite agreement is signed with the tea planters’ bodies as per the requirement of Minimum Wages Act.

The Prime Minister would spend the night in an Army base at Jorhat town in upper Assam tonight and would address a few party’s election rallies in upper Assam areas tomorrow.