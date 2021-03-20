Garo groups raise protest against non tribal GHADC participation

TURA, March 20: Several groups from North Garo Hills staged a procession to protest against non tribal participation in the upcoming GHADC elections slated for April 12.

Members belonging to the Garoland State Movement Committe, Garo Students’ Union and Dainadubi Youth Federation along with members of the public from Bangsi Apal carried banners demanding a halt to participation by non tribals in the garo autonomous council election.

They raised slogans to oppose other communities from participating in a tribal election.

Several members from the protesting groups questioned as to how a non tribal can take part in an election to a autonomous body meant solely to protest the interests of the tribal community. They demanded concrete steps to end this practice of non tribal participation.