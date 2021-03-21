At whose behest SUV was parked near Antilia, asks Raj Thackeray

Mumbai : A day after demanding the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Sunday sought a Central probe into how an explosives-laden SUV came to be parked near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, besides firing a salvo of unanswered questions.

“The basic issues are getting sidelined. How did the SUV with explosives (gelatin sticks) come to be parked near Antilia? We suspected that it was done by terrorists, but now it seems that it was the handiwork of the police,” Raj Thackeray told mediapersons.

Seeking a probe into the entire affair, he said, “Who authorised (arrested-suspended cop) Sachin Vaze to dump that SUV? From where the gelatin sticks were sourced?”

The MNS chief said that all these points raise questions on the nexus between Vaze and Param Bir Singh, former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, who dropped a ‘letter-bomb’ on Saturday evening that triggered a huge political row in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

The MNS leader, who is the estranged cousin of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, appealed to the Centre to conduct a thorough probe into the matter so that the truth could emerge without diverting the real issues form a maze of wild speculation, half-truths and hidden facts. (IANS)