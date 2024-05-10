Friday, May 10, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNATIONALNews Alert

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday said that the proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that investors’ securities should directly go to their demat accounts, will significantly simplify the DP (depository participant) operations of stock brokers.

In its latest draft circular, SEBI suggested that it should be made mandatory to ensure that stock brokers segregate client’s securities so that they are not at risk of being misused.

At present, the clearing corporation first credits payouts into the broker’s pool account, which is then credited to the client’s demat account.

“Today, when a client buys a stock, it gets credited to the broker pool account, and then the broker credits it to the customer. In the new way proposed, the shares will get directly credited to the customer’s demat,” Kamath wrote on X social media platform.

He said that even without this regulation, “we’re probably the safest financial market in terms of the security of customer assets, given that everything is in the customer’s own demat”.

“This regulation will further enhance that”.

A facility of direct delivery to investors has been available on an optional basis since February 1, 2001.

The proposed SEBI framework requires securities to be credited directly to the client’s demat account by clearing corporations (CCs).

Additionally, CCs need to provide a mechanism for trading members or clearing members to identify unpaid securities and funded stocks under the margin-trading facility.

IANS

Previous article
SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on...
NATIONAL

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind...
NATIONAL

Congress dissociates itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan

New Delhi, May 10: The Congress has distanced itself from party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks that 'India...
NATIONAL

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Pune Court gives life term to 2 sharpshooters; 3 acquitted

Pune (Maharashtra), May 10:  A Sessions Court here on Friday pronounced two persons guilty and acquitted three others...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to...

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim...

Congress dissociates itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: The Congress has distanced itself...
Load more

Popular news

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to...

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim...

Congress dissociates itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: The Congress has distanced itself...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img