‘End power crisis during exams’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: The Opposition Congress on Saturday urged the state government to take all necessary steps to bring an end to the current load-shedding, arguing that students are appearing for online exams.

With online classes becoming the new normal, Congress Spokesperson HM Shangpliang has appealed to the government to find a solution to the power crisis, especially at this critical juncture for students.

“This is exam time, there are a lot of students who are appearing for their exams

on online basis and if there is no electricity, the students will miss their exams,” Shangpliang said.

The apprehensions of people have come true as the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) on Friday announced an 11-hour load-shedding following the regulation of power by the NEEPCO.

According to sources, the total dues, as on March 15 which the MePDCL has to clear to the NEEPCO, are Rs 504.41 crore.

The NEEPCO mulls regulating power for six month or till such time the MePDCL liquidates its outstanding dues of more than 45 days, whichever is earlier.

Meghalaya is drawing 147.53 MW of power from the different sources of the NEEPCO. The cash-strapped Power department is availing Rs 1,345.72-crore Atmanirbhar Bharat loan to clear all its dues to power companies.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had on Saturday also confirmed that the issue with NEEPCO has been resolved; however the corporation is unable to cancel the load-shedding notice immediately due to procedural issues.