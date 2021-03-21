Cong slams MDA for poor House show

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: The Congress on Saturday the ruling MDA has left the Opposition camp disappointed, dissatisfied and wanting with its lack of clarity on issues highlighted in the recently-concluded Budget session of the Assembly.

Congress MLA from East Shillong, Ampareen Lyngdoh said the treasury bench seemed to be in a hurry.

“The final day was dedicated to the introduction of bills and debates but we were made to rush through everything as if our points of view were not valued.”

Pointing out that the amendment of the Municipal Bill is a huge agenda for people living within the municipality, Lyngdoh said: “It was a big letdown. The minister who replied to that proposed amendment was given 45 minutes while we were given 15-20 minutes (to talk).”

The inadequate and ambiguous replies to queries were very disappointing, she said.

Umroi MLA, George Lyngdoh said: “Many issues needed clarity but there was none from the government. The duration for discussions and raising points was also curtailed.”

He said many important points could not be presented before the House because of the very limited time allotted. “Hopefully, we will get more time and space in the next session.” Congress MLA from Mawsynram Constituency, H.M. Shangpliang echoed Lyngdoh. “The government was non-committal on serious issues such as SSA teachers not being paid in time and deficit teachers not given their dues according to the 5th pay recommendation,” he said.

He asserted the Congress we will not give up and will continue to raise the burning topics and issues of the people. Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA, Kimfa Marbaniang and his West Shillong counterpart, Mohendro Rapsang said they will come to the next Assembly session better prepared to make the government give point-wise answers.