MeECL employees seek CBI probe

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 20: The MeECL employees have called for a CBI probe into the allegations of wrongdoing in the energy corporation.

Some employees said the resignation of L. Kharkongor (retired) from the post of Director of MeECL and its three subsidiary companies vindicates the alleged malpractices in the corporation.

The allegations through electronic, print and social media warrant a CBI investigation into the affairs of MeECL, the employees said on condition of anonymity.

They claimed that that the Director’s resignation was not on personal ground but due to non-adherence to rules and regulations by the management.

Citing examples, the employees said the Board members were often not given sufficient time to examine and evaluate the proposals and agendas placed before the Board as they involve expenditure or revenue of crores of public money.

“Moreover, the Director has categorically stated in her resignation letter February 3 that she is unable to carry on the task assigned as proposals/agendas are always ‘urgent’ in nature,” an employee said.

He added that Clause 1.3.7 of the Secretarial Standard on Meeting of the Board of the Directors (according to the Companies Act, 2013) has a provision that notes and agenda should be given to the directors at least seven days before the date of a meeting.

“The notes and agenda were placed one hour before the Board’s meeting and in the event relating to ‘no regrets’ for price offer made by firms or bidders that involves crores of rupees as in the case of smart meters, the Board of Directors are in the dark,” the employee said.

MeECL employees also said another important agenda placed hurriedly in the meeting of the Board of Directors related to the engagement of a firm to monetise the land assets of the corporation.