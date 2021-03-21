Railways rolls out first prototype LHB AC 3-tier economy class coach

New Delhi, March 20: he Indian Railways has rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach.

In a statement, Ministry of Railways said that these LHB Economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions, shall be inducted in all mail on express trains running with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi special type trains).

The Ministry further stated that Indian Railways Production Unit, Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype LHB AC three-tier economy class coach of and trial has been successfully completed.

Some of the key features of the new coach are increased passenger capacity of 83 berths from existing 72, AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths, modular design of seats and berths to improve comfort, reduced weight and higher maintainability.

New coach has also improved passenger conveniences in the form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones and magazines.

Individual reading lights and mobile charging points for each berth has also provided.

New coach has improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths, increased headroom in the middle and upper berths. “There is provision of an enabling entrance and compartment for Divyangjan with wheelchair access and provision of Divyangjan friendly toilet with wheelchair access complying to Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms,” the statement added. (IANS)