Bihar police nab 8 charged with bank robbery

Patna, March 21 : The Nawada police in Bihar have claimed to have cracked a bank robbery case by arresting eight persons, a police officer said on Sunday.

The accused persons had looted Rs 14 lakh from the Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank at Basti Bigha near the Nardiganj police station on March 8. As per the robbery plan, six accused carrying firearms entered the bank while two others were present outside the bank.

“After the robbery, the accused persons distributed the money among themselves. One of the accused donated the money to his brother to contest the state panchayat elections. Another accused tried to buy a bike from Gaya while another spent the money for his daughter’s marriage,” said Nawada SP D.S. Savlaram.

Following the bank robbery, the Nawada police had constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to crack the case.

“During the bank robbery, the accused were wearing face masks to hide their identities. One of the accused later tried to buy a motorbike from Gaya. As his activities were suspicious, the Gaya police arrested him on receiving information from the officials of the motorbike agency. During his interrogation, he revealed the entire bank robbery incident. The other seven accused have also been arrested,” the police officer said.(IANS)