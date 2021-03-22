Fire breaks out at Delhi Mall, no casualty

New Delhi, March 21 : Fire was reported in the Ambience Mall in south west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, which was later controlled.

Six fire traders were rushed to the spot, according to the fire officials.

The blaze has been brought under control, they said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

“Around 11.30 a.m. on the third floor in the lemon drops restaurant apparently there was a short circuit in the AC system that caused the fire.

“The fire was later controlled,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, south west Delhi.(IANS)