SUV case: SC monitored probe can answer key questions, say former top cops

Patna, March 21 : A trader-cum-property dealer was allegedly shot dead by two unknown bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased, who has been identified as Vinod Kumar, was killed outside his house late on Saturday evening near the Ahiyapur police station. His relatives admitted him to a private hospital in Bairiya locality where the doctors declared him dead.

The SHO of Ahiyapur police station, Sunil Kumar Rajak, said the deceased owned a shop of electrical equipment in the Imlichatti area.

“After closing the shop on Saturday night at around 9.30 p.m., Vinod returned to his house on his motorbike. As soon as he parked the bike in front of his house, two bike-borne assailants shot him twice. As a result, Vinod collapsed on the ground while the attackers fled from the spot, just before his family members and neighbours could assemble there after hearing the gunshots,” said the police officer.

“Apart from being a trader, Vinod was also a property dealer and was recently involved in the dealing of a plot, which is alleged to be the reason behind his murder. At present, the actual cause behind the murder is not known,” he said.

“We are trying to identify the accused persons. We are conducting raids at several places to nab them,” Rajak added.(IANS)