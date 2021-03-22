Power cut woes & other issues

Editor,

I find it hard to believe that in the 21st century we in Meghalaya are going back to the dark ages. People are very fashionable and speak good English and they are also very active on social media but when it comes to fighting for the right causes there is absolute silence. What does silence in the face of mis-governance and miscarriage of the law mean? It means we are all complicit. It means we all are part of the corruption because citizenship demands that we make a noise for the right causes. I used to remember an organisation called ICARE whose President writes articles every once in a while. I thought an organisation like that would take on this ridiculously inept government whose Power Minister and Chief Minister keep assuring us citizens that power cuts will be reversed in the next 48 hours only to give us the citizens a brief respite and before long we are back at it again. I am not one of those who believe that government is capable of doing business. And managing the MeECL and its subsidiaries is the combined work of a management expert, a financial specialist and a human resources management professional, none of whom are currently available to the MeECL.

The MeECL is and should be a profit making corporation in order to survive and thrive. It needs to have a sustainable revenue model like every business. It has to have five or ten year projections on what it is capable of achieving; which areas require investment; where those investments will come from and capitalisation of assets of the Corporation. I am not sure that the MeECL knows exactly how much its properties are worth, including that lovely guest house in Umiam which is used by higher-ups to have their and their extended family’s private parties. That guest house costs money for maintenance and generates nothing. It should be given away to a hotelier who will pay good money and add to the kitty of the MeECL.

Coming back to assets of the MeECL, these days on the way to Nongpoh at the Umiam Viewpoint one sees a number of eating joints being constructed just at the edge of the Umiam Lake. How can land adjacent and bordering the lake belong to some private party when the Umiam Lake is the property of the MeECL? Did the Corporation sell the land to private parties? The buildings are being constructed on a slope. Where is the space for a sanitary latrine and kitchen waste? It is obvious to anyone with brains that everything will flow into the Umiam Lake. Does the Government have eyes and ears to see all these indiscretions committed by the moneyed class of the State?

Another question that troubles me as a citizen is that if Meghalaya is buying power from so many power producing companies (PPCs) then what is the MeECL actually producing? Can the MeECL answer for the sake of public knowledge as to how much is the total power requirement today in Meghalaya and what is its current production capacity? If we are relying so heavily on so many PPCs then isn’t the MeECL a non-performing asset that should be disbanded? The State should engage a private company to look after the transmission, distribution and billing aspect.

Also if the MeECL is a power producing corporation why does it have to run a school? Is the school a self paying project or is the teachers’ salary also managed by the Corporation. I am raising these questions which actually should be raised by the elected representatives in the Assembly. I hope the MeECL will answer my queries for the benefit of the public.

Yours etc.,

Wanjoplang Swer,

Via email

Editor,

The recent statement made by Lambokstar Marngar, President Central Body of the KSU at a function in the State Central Library on the deteriorating education scenario is a fact. The lack of commitment by those who get elected for five years and are empowered to frame policies has actually led to the messy state of education in Meghalaya. The State has failed to provide a curriculum that will train students for alternative career choices and employment. The funds for implementing the parameters of Right to Education have not been used judiciously neither is the education system here going for a change to address the challenges ahead. The examples the KSU President cited shows that the state of education in Meghalaya especially in the rural areas is pathetic. Even those living in Shillong have to bear the brunt of high school and college fees. Many a times such schools tend to bulldoze parents to pay the fees on time without any consideration of the parents’ plight.

The other factor is, there are families that live from hand to mouth and struggle to educate their children. In such situations schools show little empathy. The situation leads to drop-outs and a growing sense of desperation, anger and resentment against those who deny them their right to free and valuable education. Today, education has become a business and if we call names like coal mafia, limestone mafia etc., these institutions can also be called ‘educational business mafias’. The need for regulating school and college fees based on a set of parameters is an urgent matter lest we have more drop-out and a debilitating society.

Yours etc.

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar

Shillong: