Education for all

Editor,

As educational institutions start reopening after the closure of last year, it’s heartening to see some semblance of order and discipline come alive again for students who have been living in a self imposed limbo throughput last year. Once again the headache of parents who need to get books and other school supplies have come to the forefront, the most vulnerable being the poor and daily wage earners, who suffered the most because of the pandemic.

I was however taken aback when I heard of a missionary school in the suburbs which caters to most of the poor and marginalized, give a date for buying of books for their wards during the last week of this month. They have also been told to get new uniforms for the children as the uniforms bought just last year are outdated.

Where are they supposed to get the money for all this? Their employers will not be able to give them advance as they themselves get their salaries late because of the financial year ending. Being a school run by the Church, much of the finances comes from Church donations from the faithful. So why can’t those in authority spare a thought for these poor households who struggle to send their children to get education?

It is high time that such schools actually serve the poor and underprivileged and not crush the hopes and dreams of their children and truly serve God by serving the poorest of the poor.

Yours etc., ,

Angela Lyngdoh,

Shillong-14

Poor internet connectivity affects students

Editor,

The front-page picture of The Shillong Times of March 18, brought out the ground reality of how students suffer the pain of poor internet connectivity. The caption reads: “Students from Iapngar, Mawlasnai, Kyrdem and Bhoirymbong villages in Ri Bhoi write online examination from the flyover bridge at Umiam due to poor internet connectivity in their villages. The students have urged the state government to address the problem of the poor network in the area.” How do we describe this situation when tender school students are made to run to a flyover which is at a higher level in order to write the online examination? This is just the tip of the iceberg. Almost all sections of people/employees are left in the lurch by the internet service providers.

Have the customers not paid money with the expectation of the seamless service? What do you call it if the company never budges an inch on “demanding the full pre-payment” for the ‘abysmal’ service? It is simply looting — it is daylight robbery. I feel the Government must not remain silent when the public is suffering so miserably.

Incidentally, there is much uproar in the banking sectors too. Due to the frequent “internet link failures,” lots of banking activities have been badly affected. Booksellers in Iewduh B. Guatam and Ranjit Singh says, “We cannot get our banking transactions done without glitches; at times we have to wait as long as two to three hours to withdraw/deposit cash and update our bank passbooks. It is disgusting to stand in the queue for hours together for petty banking transactions.” Similar is the case with the post office, particularly during the load-shedding hours.

It is my humble request to the government authorities to address this issue of mobile and internet service at the earliest possible. The companies have no right to charge money from the public without providing better service. If the companies cannot ensure seamless service, the government should consider looking for other options in the larger interest of the public. Asking pre-payment for the worst service is no less a crime.

Yours etc.,

Salil Gewali,

Shillong

Leaderless politics

Editor,

As a political observer I have noted that the common people are quite frustrated with the present government and there is hardly any realistic governance happening on the ground and we know the reasons and causes. Not one of the regional parties including the NPP or BJP have even looked back at their manifesto or the promises that they made in 2018. Unfortunately, the fact is nothing is spoken on how to deliver the right kind of governance and solution to pressing issues. The party that needs a different kind of vaccination is the state Congress Party which seems leaderless without a functional MPCC President. With a number of contenders and internal support for an acceptable candidate to lead the party, the time for the Congress at Delhi is to look deeper right to the grassroots and reinvent itself before the water level hits the neck. If the party is to take a serious plunge in 2023 I feel the time is to kick out the rotten potatoes and bring in new seedlings that would regenerate a new vision and a strategy for its political future.

Yours etc..

Dominic Stadlin Wankhar

Shillong