World Water day observed in Garo Hills

In Tura, the occasion was observed at the DC Park where Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, District Water and Sanitation Mission (DSWM) Ram Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that this is the apt time to observe World Water Day since it is necessary to sensitize the people on the importance of water and water issues in the region. Stating that Garo Hills region receives plenty of rainfall, he said that the region should not face water crisis if trees and water catchment areas are maintained properly, but due to certain agricultural practices and lifestyle such as jhum cultivation and introduction of commercial plantation by replacing water retention trees, the entire region is facing huge shortage of water.

Pointing out the need to protect and preserve trees and water catchment areas, Ram Singh encpouraged the plantation of ficus, bamboo and other trees endemic to the region.

Balsame Marak, S D O (T/C), PHE, Tura Circle enlightened the gathering about the importance and necessity of water in our everyday life and dwelt at length on the conservation of water and water catchment areas including effects and consequences of climate change in the region.

Earlier, during the function, the Chief Guest along with other officials and participants took pledge to save and preserve water.

The occasion was also observed in North Garo Hills District at the Resubelpara Mini stadium.

EAC and CEO, RMB P K Sangma while speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion stressed on the theme “Valuing Water” wherein she highlighted the value of water in our daily lives. Pointing out the importance of water she said that there can be no life without the existence of water adding, although water is found in abundance in the natural environment, the management of freshwater resources seems to have been declined of late. Sangma called upon the gathering to spread the awareness message on conservation of water resources by planting and preservation of trees, managing catchment areas and initiate other valuable steps needed to conserve water.

During the programme, the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission were also highlighted to the gathering and their coordination and contribution were also sought for the successful implementation of the mission in the district.