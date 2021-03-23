Meghalaya steps up vigil against COVID-19

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: Amid surge in the number of COVID cases, the state government so far has not taken any decision on imposing another round of lockdown, but has asked people to remain careful.

Speaking on the deteriorating COVID situation, Health Minister AL Hek said the chief minister had convened a meeting with the health department to review the COVID situation in the state in case a second wave hits the state.

Meanwhile, the government has tightened its entry-exit protocol.

Hek said the government had decided to reduce the rates of Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) and cartridge- based nucleic acid amplification test (CB-NAAT) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

He said the rate of rapid antigen test had been reduced by 50 per cent, asking people to follow protocols and not be complacent about the COVID situation.

India’s total active caseload has increased to 3,34,646 comprising 2.87 per cent of India’s total infections and a net rise of 25,559 cases has been added to the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate (7-day average) currently stands at 3.70 per cent, the Union health ministry said.