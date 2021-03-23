Hek against tax reimbursement

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: BJP senior leader and cabinet minister, AL Hek has reiterated his opposition to Meghalaya government’s decision to reimburse 95% of the income tax paid by non-tribal All India Service officers, arguing that the same yardstick should be applied to all without discrimination.

“I still hold the same opinion,” Hek told reporters today while making it clear that he was not asking the state government to change its decision but was only expressing his opinion on the matter.

“There are scores of taxpayers who are born and brought up in Meghalaya and are working in different government departments. If the government is reimbursing the income tax paid by AIS officers it should be done for other officers as well,” Hek said.

He said that the state Cabinet should not differentiate among various categories of officers as there are officers working in civil hospitals, NEHU and even NEIGRIHMS, who also pay income tax. The government’s move to reimburse 95% of the income tax paid by AIS officers has drawn flak from pressure groups, citizens and even teachers.

The move is expected to cost the state exchequer over Rs 1 crore per annum.