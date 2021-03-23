By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 22: A total of 7, 43,570 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming GHADC elections to be held on April 12, in 953 polling stations, an official statement informed here on Monday.

According to the electoral roll data, men voters outnumber women with 3,74,415 male and 3,69,255 female voters.

Meanwhile, 163 candidates will be on the fray with 160 male and only three female candidates.

Out of the 29 seats, Congress is fielding candidates from 28 seats, NPP 27,

NCP six, Garo National Council (GNC) five seats and there are 64 independent candidates, the statement said.

It may be mentioned that the counting of votes will be held on April 15.