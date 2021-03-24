Aaranyak takes “Friends of Rhino” to Pobitora rhino habitat

GUWAHATI, March 24: Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak, a premier biodiversity conservation and research organised based here, organised an outreach programme titled, Friends of Rhino’ on Tuesday for a group of students, living around the fringe areas of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam.

The students were facilitated a trip inside the rhino habitat for an exposure trip and orient them towards conservation of our state animal, the one-horned rhinoceros.

Under the leadership of Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO and Head, Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD), Aaranyak, the campaign “Friends of Rhino” was initiated for creating awareness among the students living around the Rhino-bearing areas. In line with this campaign, about 20 selected students and teachers of Paschim Mayong High School were given an opportunity to visit the wildlife sanctuary and to learn about biodiversity conservation.

The programme was coordinated by Arif Hussain, Manager, RRCD, and graced by Mukul Tamuli, Range Officer, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhim Bahadur Chetry, Deputy Ranger, Pobitora

Wildlife Sanctuary, and Swapan Nath, a senior Journalist and conservationist from Kaziranga.

Students were taught about Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, importance of forest and wildlife conservation including the one-horned rhino. They were told about the importance of conserving the one-horned rhinos and the role that younger generations was expected to play for long-term conservation of our rich biodiversity.

The students were accompanied by Jasabanta Das, Head Master and Arpana Saikia, Assistant teacher of the school. They were amazed to see the richness and ambience of the wildlife of the sanctuary for the first time in their life.

IANS