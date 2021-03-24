‘Double engine’ govt to go all out to make Assam self reliant: PM

GUWAHATI, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pledged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would leave no stone unturned to make Assam atma nirbhar (self reliant) in the next five years, after having laid a strong foundation of development in the state in the past five years.

Seeking support from the electorate for the “double engine” government at an election rally in Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, Modi said the “BJP-led government in Assam has made basic amenities accessible to economically-disadvantaged sections under various schemes apart from ensuring development across various sectors.”

“In the past five years, we have strengthened the foundation of development in Assam. Now we will strive to make Assam atma nirbhar (self reliant),” he said, while lauding the BJP’s ten resolves in the poll manifesto (released here on Tuesday).

The Prime Minister further claimed that the BJP government has put an end to violence and illegal infiltration in the past five years to usher in peace and development.

“The Dhubri border has been almost sealed to stop influx (from Bangladesh). The pending fencing work is going on at a rapid pace. Assam has been freed from violence, influx and an environment of trust amid all-round development has been created,” he said.

Claiming that namghars and satras have been freed from encroachment, Modi announced that a cultural auditorium and university in the name of Vaishnavite saint Mahapurush Madhab Dev would be set up.

“The historic town of Sivasagar would be among the five top pilgrimage sites of the country, he added.

This is the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to poll-bound Assam this year and the second after the Election Commission of India announced the election dates.

Taking potshots at the Opposition, he said the “Congress has in 15 years failed to protect namghars, protect Kaziranga and its rhinos. But the BJP government has not only protected namghars but has freed Kaziranga from infiltrators.”

The Prime Minister further said that in the past five years, close to 100 percent LPG connections have been given to the needy, besides power, medical and toilet facilities.

“I want to assure you that the remaining beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana would be provided pucca houses. In fact, we will ensure that all economically disadvantaged families have pucca houses by the time India attains 75 years of its Independence,” he said.

Modi assured the tea workers that once the NDA government retained power, distribution of benefits under the schemes would be fast-tracked.

“NDA is committed to the welfare of tea workers, which is why we have made a special Budget proposal of Rs 1000 crore for tea workers,” he said.

Slamming the Opposition Congress for “deceiving the tea workers during their 15-year term in Assam, Modi said that the “Congress could raise the tea workers’ wages by only Rs 100 during the three terms. However, the BJP government has doubled the wage hike in just five years.”

“Congress does not have any leader or ideology,” he reiterated, warning that the Congress has allied with a party “which thrives on the votes of illegal immigrants and believes in destroying the identity, culture and civilisation of Assam”

“Congress can stoop to any level for votes, can ally with anyone for votes and, even betray anyone, when it feels like. Congress is allying with Left parties in Assam but is against the same parties in Kerala The Congress-led alliance is nothing but a “Maha jhoot” (big lie), not Mahajot…,” he alleged.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the roads built in the rural areas. “In five years, we have built almost 15000 km of new rural roads in Assam. In Lakhimpur itself, over 700km of new roads have been built,” he said, while campaigning for BJP candidate, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan.