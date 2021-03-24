Election campaign to end 48 hours before close of polls

GUWAHATI, March 24: Election campaign for all three phases of the Assam Assembly elections will end 48 hours prior to the close of polls.

This is in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines under the provisions enacted in Section 126 of the Representation of Peoples’ Act, 1951.

“In this regard, the election campaign in 47 constituencies under phase one will come to an end at 6 pm on March 25, 2021, which is 48 hours prior to the close of polls on March 27, 2021,” an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

“During this period, no person shall convene, hold or attend, join or address any public meetings, processions, etc, and display of election matter by means of television and similar apparatus,” the statement said.

“It also prohibits propagation of any election matter to the public by holding any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll,” it said.

The result of any exit or opinion poll conducted shall not be published, publicised or disseminated in any manner by print, electronic or any other media at any time during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for closing of poll.

“This ban will continue till voting in a single phase, or multiple phases and in all the states where ECI notified election simultaneously is finally over,” the statement said.

“The objective of this prohibition is to provide a silence period to the electors in the run-up to the actual polling day. Violation will attract punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both,” it added.