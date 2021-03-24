Over 2.33 crore general electors to cast votes in 3-phase Assam polls

GUWAHATI, March 24: As many as 2, 33, 74,087 general electors will be exercising their voting rights in the three-phase Assam Assembly elections from March 27.

“Of these, 1, 18, 23,286 are male; 1, 15, 50,403 are female while 398 are transgender. Apart from the general electors, there are 63,074 service voters,” an official statement issued here on Wednesday said.

As many as 81,09,815 general electors are scheduled to cast their votes in the first phase that will see 47 Legislative Assembly constituencies (LACs) go to the polls. Out of these, 40,77,210 are male, 40,32,481 females and 124 are transgender.

In the second phase poll on April 1, 73, 44,631 general electors will cast their votes for candidates in 39 Assembly seats. Of these, 37,34,537 are male, 36,09,959 are female while 135 are transgender.

The third phase polls (on April 6) for 40 seats will have 79,19,641 general electors, of which 40,11,539 are male, 39,07,963 female and 139 transgender.

Constituencies having the highest number of electors in phase one are Jonai under Dhemaji revenue district with 449 polling stations and having 3,11,660 electors.

Hojai LAC will have the highest number of electors in phase two with 373 polling stations and 2,65,886 electors while Dispur LAC will have the highest number of voters in phase three with 607 polling stations and 4,11,636 electors.

Meanwhile, the constituency having the lowest number of electors in phase one is Thowra in Sivasagar revenue district with 1,15,364 electors and having 165 polling stations.

In phase two, Howraghat (ST) LAC in Karbi Anglong revenue district with 195 polling stations has the lowest number of voters at 1, 32,339, while in phase three, Chapaguri in Baksa revenue district with 236 polling stations has the lowest number of electors at 1,59,257.

“So state-wise, the constituency with the highest number of electors is Dispur LAC with 4,11,636 electors while that with the lowest number of electors is Thowra LAC with 1,15,364 electors,” the statement said.

“In the special summary revision, as many as 12,81,918 electors have been newly enrolled. The state has 2,89,474 electors who are above 80 years of age,” it said.