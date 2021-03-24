Narwal claims gold in Para Shooting WC

Al Ain, March 23: Promising Manish Narwal shattered the world record en route clinching the gold in the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 event on the penultimate day of the 2021 Para Shooting World Cup here on Tuesday. This was India’s second gold medal in the event after Singhraj claimed the yellow metal in P1 men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. Narwal finished with 229.1 points, enough to break the previous world record of Serbia’s Rastko Jokic (228.6). The 19-year-old Narwal shot 5.7 points better than Javanmardi who ended on 223.4 points.

The other Indian in the fray, Singhraj, claimed the bronze with 201.7 points. Ukraine lead the medals tally with 4 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze, followed by hosts United Arab Emirates with 3 gold and 1 silver and India with 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal. A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing in the event. (PTI)