NZ seal series win over Bangladesh

Christchurch, March 23: Tom Latham’s fifth one-day international century outweighed rival captain Tamim Iqbal’s 50th half century as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets Tuesday to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

In a match of odd equivalences, captains Latham and Iqbal were the respective top-scorers for their teams. Iqbal made 78 in Bangladesh’s 271-6 and Latham made an unbeaten 110 as New Zealand reached 275-5 with 10 balls to spare.

Conway made 72, his first ODI half century for New Zealand, before being run out by Iqbal. Tamim’s half century came from 84 balls. He was finally run by James NeeshamTamim had put on 81 for Bangladesh’s second wicket with Soumya Sarkar (32) after it lost opener Liton Das (0) in the second over. Mithun paced the end of the innings with his sixth ODI half century from 42 balls, bringing up his 50 with a six. The third ODI will be played in Wellington on March 26.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 271/6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 78, Mohammad Mithun 73 not out; Mitchell Santner 2/51) lost to New Zealand 275/5 in 48.2 overs (Tom Latham 110 not out, Devon Conway 72; Mahedi Hasan 2/42) by five wickets. (AP)