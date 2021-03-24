SCL: NFU secure massive win against Titans

SHILLONG, March 23: NFU secured a huge 133 run victory over Titans CC in a Shillong Crickte League Super Division match here on Tuesday after a brilliant all-round performance by Man of the Match Purojit Mondal. NFU chose to bat first after winning the toss and were all out for 226 in 33 overs. Purojit anchored the innings with a steady 62 while Akash Kumar added a valuable 31 runs. Titans’ Hiraj Rabha took 2/13 while Eshant Chetry also picked up two wickets. Chasing 227 to win, Titans lost wickets and were bundled out for 93 in 23.3 overs with only Roshan Ram (44) among the runs. Purojit was once again in action, returning with excellent figures of 7/14 in 7 overs that included 2 maidens to hand his side a 133 run win.

C Division in St. Anthony’s HSS Ground

Jersey King defeated Lumdiengjri by 67 runs in a Shillong Cricket League C Division match after a quick fifty by Man of the Match Vijay Sunar. Earlier, Lumdiengjri had put the Kings in to bat first as they scored a respectable 186/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Vijay scored 67 off just 36 balls while Raj Biswa added 22. Gufran took 2/41 for Lumdiengjri. In reply, Lumdiengjri were bowled out for 119 runs in 19.5 overs. Hafreez (24) and Syed Shahbaz (19) were the highest scorers. Sanjeev Rai was the pick of the bowlers taking 4/10 for Jersey King.