Will set up own check gate at Umling: FKJGP warns state govt

NONGPOH, March 23: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) North Khasi Hills unit has threatened to set up their own check gate to tackle influx after the state government made it clear that the facilitation centre at Umling was just a Covid-19 testing centre for tourists and returnees.

Following an inspection of the entry point at Umling today, the group said that the centre was only meant for Covid-19 testing and had nothing to do with the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

“The MDA Government has fooled the people of Meghalaya. During inspection we found that people who enter the state for seeking work as labourers were also being classified as tourists at the check point,” the group alleged, while claiming that the Labour department had not set up any counter at the entry point.

“The state government’s failure to set up an entry point at Umling to check influx shows that it is not serious about containing the menace. We are now compelled to set up our own check gate to prevent migrants from coming into the state,” the FKJGP said.