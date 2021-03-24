Leshka not a white elephant as claimed: MeECL engineers

SHILLONG, March 23: The Meghalaya Power Civil Engineers’ Association has defended the Myntdu-Leshka Hydro Electric Project (MLHEP), often coined as a white elephant, saying that the project ranks as one of the most cost effective among hydroelectric projects, contrary to the opinion of the general public.

General Secretary of the Association, K. Thangkhiew, informed that MLHEP was designed to harness the cycle of water flow that the river Myntdu provides throughout the year. MLHEP has been appropriately termed as a run-of-the-river project since the reservoir is used to store water only for a short period for running the power station.

“It is not a storage scheme like the Umiam Hydro Electric Project. The volume of stored water in the Myntdu-Leshka reservoir which can be utilised for power generation is only 7 million cubic metres whereas that of Umiam is about 140 million cubic metres. The project was designed for maximum utilisation of the river flow taking advantage of the South West Monsoon that is very active in the southern slopes of the Khasi-Jaintia Hills where the project is located.

“MLHEP alone, on an average, generates about 430 million units of energy out of the total of about 1200 million units that the entire system of MeECL generates annually which is about 35%,” the association said in a statement.

Stating that the MLHEP has reduced the impact of the energy crises that the state has been facing over the past few years, he said, “The surplus power generated from MLHEP during the Monsoons is being lent lent to or swapped with other power entities and this power is returned to the state during the dry season. Therefore, though the MLHEP does not physically generate much during the dry season, the state is benefiting from the surplus power generated by the power station,” the association said.

Giving more details, the association said that the 126 MW MLHEP was constructed at a cost of Rs 1286.74 crore and the tariff came to about Rs 1.29 per kWh in 2019-20 whereas the tariff for the 600 MW Kameng project, which is expected to be commissioned this year, will come to around Rs 4 per kWh.

“Without Myntdu-Leshka project, the state would have to annually shell out around Rs 168 crore if it has to purchase power from NEEPCO or around Rs 210 crore if it has to purchase power from thermal plants for the same quantum of power generated by MLHEP,” the association said while adding that the approved tariff for MLHEP is also quite low for a newly-commissioned project which is not sufficient to meet the operation and maintenance costs in addition to payment of interest and repayment of loans.

It may be mentioned that the average tariff approved for the other generating stations of MeECL is only Rs 1.46 per unit which is quite low and it is difficult for MePGCL to sustain with such a low tariff. The low tariffs being awarded to the generation projects in the state might even discourage the participation of private players wanting to invest in this sector, the association said.

The association recalled that in 2005-07, the government had proposed to hand over several power projects in the state to private players as MeECL was termed as incompetent to implement these projects. Till date not a single power project handed over to the private players in 2007 has seen the light of the day whereas MeECL, inspite of the hurdles with funds, has managed to commission the Myntdu-Leshka (126 MW), New Umtru (40 MW) and Lakroh (1.5 MW) projects.

In addition, two other projects with a total capacity of 25.5 MW are under execution and are likely to be completed by 2022-23.

In addition, five other medium projects with a total installed capacity of 870 MW are under survey and pending preparation of DPRs. Besides, MeECL has completed the survey and preparation of DPRs for 14 mini hydro projects with a total capacity of 62.98 MW and two solar projects (total capacity – 20 MW).

