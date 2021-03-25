2 CRPF troopers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar

NATIONAL
By Agencies
Srinagar: Senior security personnel examine the spot after a militant attack, at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar. Two CRPF personnel were killed and two jawans sustained injuries in the attack. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar, March 25 : Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured after car-borne terrorists opened fire on a vehicle of the paramilitary force at Lawaypora on Srinagar’s outskirts on Thursday, officials said.
According to sources, the car-borne terrorists blocked the semi-bullet proof vehicle of the CRPF and opened indiscriminate fire on it, killing two personnel and injuring two others.
The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Additional forces have reached the spot, the area cordoned off and an operation launched to nab the attackers.(IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.