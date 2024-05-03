Friday, May 3, 2024
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Maneka Gandhi’s assets worth Rs 97.17 cr
Sultanpur, May 2: The total assets of eight-time MP, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi are worth Rs 97.17 crore. This was revealed in the affidavit filed by her on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur while filing a nomination from the SultanpurLok sabha seat. Out of the total assets, Rs 45.97 crore was movable assets and Rs 51.20 crore was immovable. Her bank had Rs 17.83 crore, which was Rs 18.47 crore in 2019. Her earnings showed growth in debentures, shares and bonds which she stated to have gained revenue worth Rs 24.30 crore, which was Rs 5.55 crore in 2019. Similarly, her post office savings also saw growth as she earned Rs 81.01 lakh. (IANS)

Low attendance in Delhi schools
New Delhi, May 2: A day after around 200 schools received hoax bomb emails, educational institutions in the city witnessed a slightly lower attendance, even as principals revisited evacuation plans for such emergencies in the future. Around 200 schools in Delhi-NCR Wednesday morning received a hoax bomb threat via email which led to widespread panic among parents and students, prompting authorities to suspend classes and ask parents to pick their wards from the school. (PTI)

Farmers seeks apology from Kangana for ‘insulting’ them
Shimla, May 2: The Samyukt Kisan Manch Thursday sought an apology from the BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making insulting remarks against farmers during their 2020-2021 anti-farm laws stir. “How can Kangana seek the votes of the farmers and expect our support when she has insulted the farmer community? She should first apologise,” said SKM convener Harish Chauhan here. During the 2020-2021 farmer agitation against the three farm laws, Bollywood actor Kangana had allegedly misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab and called her Bilkis Bano, an octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh. (PTI)

Man held for sharing deepfake video of Yogi
Noida, May 2: A man was arrested here on Thursday by the Special Task Force STF of the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly posting an AI-generated “deepfake” video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. The purported video was used to spread misleading information and strengthening anti-national elements, Additional Director General of Police (UP-STF) Amitabh Yash said. The content of the controversial video is about the 2019 Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)

