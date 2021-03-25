Assam Police puts in place software for force randomisation

GUWAHATI, March 25: Assam Police with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) have put a software system in place through which all on-ground personnel from the state police force would be deputed to their respective polling stations through a software rather than manually.

“The initiative of the state police force will ensure randomisation of manpower deployment, and in turn, total neutrality,” a statement issued here on Thursday informed.

A team of dedicated specialists from Assam Police and NIC are working day and night on this project.

“As a result Assam Police had a flawless execution of force randomisation under the watchful eyes of observers from the Election Commission for the first phase of elections,” the statement informed.

The second batch, comprising 25 youths, is currently being trained to operate the force randomisation software for the second phase of elections.

Assam director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had an interactive session on Thursday with the young trainees as well as the NIC team to take stock of the progress of training and encourage them.

Assam will be only the second state in the country to execute the complex task.