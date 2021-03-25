DC’s order on ban of plastic bags, wine shop closure

TURA, March 25: South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi in an order has prohibited with immediate effect the use of plastic carry bags, plastic films etc., with the thickness of less than 50 microns including thermocol as one of the measures to curb proliferation of plastic wastes in all marketplaces including picnic spots and tourist destinations of the district.

The order also warned that anyone found violating the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 shall be liable to be penalized under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act (EPA) 1986 (i.e. imprisonment with term unto 5 years with fine which may extend to Rs. 10 lakh or with both and incase of failure or contravention continues, with a fine, which may extend to Rs. 5,000/- everyday).

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming Assembly Election, 2021 being held in the State of Assam, the West Garo HIlls Deputy Commissioner (Excise) in a separate notification has ordered the closure of wine shops, Bars and Bonded Warehouses located in Hallidayganj, Rajabala, Phulbari, Tikrikilla, Chibinang, Zekabari, Putamati and Rongsai and all the areas in the districts of West Garo Hills bordering the State of Assam from April 4 to 6.