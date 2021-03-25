Coal e-auction notice issued

SHILLONG, March 24: The state government on Wednesday issued a notice for the e-auction of 53,888 metric tonnes of extracted coal. The auction notice was published on the MSTC website.

An official said that a total of eight lots from East Jaintia Hills are set to be auctioned on April 6.

The details of the auction have been placed on the website of the Mining and Geology department.

The transportation of coal in other depots of West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and other districts, has been going on, officials said.

The government also said that the next notice for auction at other depots will be published in a week.

The department had notified 11 depots in four districts of East Jaintia, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills for conducting e-auction of extracted coal by Coal India Ltd and MSTC Ltd.

Depot managers have been appointed and necessary infrastructure at five depots has been completed while coal transportation has been going on.

Of the eight lots to be auctioned on April 6, six are of G15 grade and two of G17.

The reserve price for the six G15 grade lots is Rs 5,558 per MT and for the two lots of G17 grade is Rs 4,850 per MT.

The first phase of auction will be held in five of the 11 coal depots notified across the state, officials said.

Of the total coal to be auctioned, 75,000 MT is in East Jaintia Hills, 50,000 MT in South Khasi Hills, 25,000 MT in South West Khasi Hills and 50,000 MT in South Garo Hills district.

Based on the Supreme Court’s July 3 ruling, a committee of the National Green Tribunal had approved, on a pilot basis, the auctioning of 2 lakh MT out of the 32 lakh MT of coal in the state.

The government expects to generate a royalty cess and GST worth Rs 21 crore through the auction.