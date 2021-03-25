NPP to put up candidates for bypolls

SHILLONG, March 24: The NPP is keen on contesting both the Mawryngkneng and Rajabala bypolls and while the candidate for the Mawryngkneng bypoll has been identified, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will take a call on the party candidate from Rajabala.

“We have already identified sitting MDC Pyniaid Sing Syiem as our candidate for the Mawryngkneng bypoll and the chief minister, who is currently in Garo Hills, will take a call on the Rajabala candidate,” NPP leader and Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the UDP is still exploring the idea of fielding candidates for the two bypolls.

“As of now we have not decided are we are still examining the ground reports. There is just one-and-half years left for us to prepare for the assembly elections,” UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said today.

“I will meet the party leaders and members and decide the way forward,” he added.

Other MDA coalition partners have also evinced interest in contesting the two bypolls but are yet to announce their respective candidates.

The Congress, meanwhile, has finalised the name of Highlander Kharmalki as the party candidate for the Mawryngkneng bypoll.

Kharmalki had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly election on a PDF ticket.

The Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats fell vacant following the demise of sitting Congress legislators David Nongrum and Dr Azad Zaman, respectively.