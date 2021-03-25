SSR’s sister on ‘Chhichhore’ National Award: Wish you’re there

Mumbai, March 24 : Late Sushant Singh Rajputs California-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti wishes the actor was around to witness “Chhichhore” winning a National Award in the Best Hindi Film category.
“Chhichhore wins National Film Award. Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero,” Shweta tweeted.
In a separate tweet, she shared photographs of a Sushant Singh Rajput memorial plaque.
It reads: “Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020, Bihar, Mumbai, India), an actor, keen Astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian, a soul that touched millions.”
Sharing the photos, Shweta tweeted: “He lives on… his name lives on… his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby… you will always live on… #ForeverSushant.”
“Chhichhore”, which bagged the National Award this year, had a theatrical release on September 6, 2019. Sushant died on June 14, 2020.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dedicated the victory to late Sushant, lead actor of the film.(IANS)

