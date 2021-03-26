BSF recover hidden weapons from South Garo Hills forest

SHILLONG, March 26: The troops of BSF, Meghalaya Frontier, recovered arms and ammunition believed to have been hidden by the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), near the forest area at village Chegnigre under Rongra Police Station in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Acting on specific information on March 25, BSF troops of BOP Rongra and Chegnigre of 43rd Battalion BSF during a search operation in the forest area near village Chegnigre under Rongra Police Station in South Garo Hills recovered one USA made 0.32 mm caliber revolver, 50 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and four Iron Magazine supposed to be AK SVD Airsoft Sniper Rifles.

The GNLA has hidden arms at various places in Garo Hills which they use mainly for extortion purpose and other illegal activities. The seized revolver, ammunition and magazine are handed over to Police Station Rongra for further necessary action.

Hardeep Singh, IG, BSF Meghalaya Frontier said that, “our network is at place to unearth more such cache of arms and ammunition which are hidden by banned outfits in remote jungle areas and we hope that in future more such successful operation will be conducted.

BSF is successfully performing multifarious duties which include guarding the international Border, creating sense of security among border population and their upliftment besides dealing with insurgent groups and foiling their nefarious designs.”