TURA, March 26: The DC (Supply), Tura, in a statement, informed two officials namely, Dr. Rezina Ch. Marak, Additional DC and Nemson M. Marak, Deputy Director of Supply, have been appointed as DGRO and AGRO respectively, under NFSA, 2013, for Tura Sadar Division.

They can be contacted at 9436161333 (mobile), [email protected] gmail.com (email id) and 7085448606 (mobile), [email protected] (email id).