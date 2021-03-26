Unidentified dead body at TCH morgue

TURA, March 26: West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Dr M G R Kumar has informed that an unidentified dead body is being kept at the Tura Civil Hospital morgue and urged relatives to identify and claim it.

According to an official communiqué, a decomposed dead body of a male about 25 years old wearing blue T-shirt with white check like camouflage, approximately 159 cm in height, was found in the garden of one Christwin R. Marak of 8th Mile Praharinagar, Tura on March 23.

The body was taken to the morgue and has been lying there since with no one claiming it.