HC stays Lokayukta order on probe into fund misuse

SHILLONG, March 25: The High Court of Meghalaya on Thursday stayed the order of the Lokayukta directing the Commissioner and Secretary, District Council Affairs department to conduct an inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of Rs 43 crore in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

The Lokayukta had passed the order after hearing a complaint filed by the Non Gazetted Employees Association.

The Lokayukta order was challenged by NPP MDC Dipul Marak before the High Court and the case was represented by his counsel, Sujit Dey.

The High Court also stayed another order of the Lokayukta wherein it had directed Williamnagar Police under the supervision of an ASP to inquire into the allegations of a social activist that projects in Garo Hills were not completed but the money had been withdrawn.

Social activist, N Marak had filed the case against GHADC Chairman, Denang T Sangma, council officials and 13 contractors.

The order of the Lokayukta was that the complaint filed by Marak should be treated as FIR and investigation should be carried out by Williamnagar Police.