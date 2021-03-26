MDA to discuss demand

SHILLONG, March 25: With the United Democratic Party (UDP) seemingly renewing its demand for James Sangma’s removal as the Power Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said the matter would be discussed following Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s return from Garo Hills.

“The CM is busy campaigning. Once he returns, we will discuss it. A meeting of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coordination committee may be convened if required,” Tynsong, who is a National People’s Party leader, said.

Adopting an aggressive posture like the BJP, the UDP had earlier demanded James’ removal as the Power Minister following alleged illegalities in the Power Department.

Tynsong said he endorsed the statement of UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh who favours a discussion on the matter.

“Let them (UDP) discuss it among themselves as it appears there is a confusion among them,” Tynsong said.

He said the UDP had done the right thing by highlighting its grievances before the CM, who is also the MDA coordination committee chief, unlike the BJP which sent its letters to the media and the CBI. Tynsong felt the Congress was no way involved in it.

He said the MDA coalition would have to take cognizance of the UDP’s demand. “I think the CM will be in Garo Hills till April 12-13 and once he returns, we will see to it,” Tynsong added.

Will abide by party president’s

decision: Kyrmen

Cabinet Minister and senior UDP leader, Kyrmen Shylla today made it clear that he would abide by the decision of party president, Metbah Lyngdoh who will take a final call on the matter.

“Right now I am in a stage of confusion,” he admitted while adding that he was waiting for the UDP to announce its stand on the issue.

He said that he would meet the party president to seek clarity on the matter.

Asserting that the party was united, he said that misunderstandings have cropped up due to lack of communication.

The minister also expressed optimism that all issues would be resolved among the “family members” of the MDA coalition.