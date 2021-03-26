State awaits order on NEHU VC appointment

SHILLONG, March 25: The state government has completed all formalities and is awaiting the Centre’s approval to appointment of Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh of the Department of Education as the Vice Chancellor of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Informing this on Thursday, Health Minister AL Hek, who is spearheading the move for appointment of a local woman as the vice chancellor, said, “The state government has submitted the details to the Union Ministry of Education and we are waiting for their approval.”

He also informed that of the five names empanelled for the post of NEHU VC, three of them have already been appointed elsewhere.

The demand for appointment of a tribal as the next VC has been supported by politicians, pressure groups and other associations.

KSU submits memo

A KSU delegation accompanied by Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent Pala and Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday seeking appointment of Prof. Sungoh as the new VC of NEHU and sanction of a Central Agricultural University for the state.

The KSU delegation will attempt to meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.

The KSU delegation comprised of Donald V Thabah, James Hitler Mawphniang, Raymond Kharjana and Reuben A Najiar.